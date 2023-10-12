Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Declines By 32.0%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 46,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -340.00%.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.