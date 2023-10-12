European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $976.93

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 976.93 ($11.96) and last traded at GBX 793 ($9.71), with a volume of 61703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 781 ($9.56).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £781.09 million, a PE ratio of 3,478.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 782.65.
European Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from European Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,739.13%.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
