MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $192,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $15.19 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

