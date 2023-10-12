Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,178.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6,148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5,995.46. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.