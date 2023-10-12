Empirical Finance LLC Buys 10,693 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

