Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

