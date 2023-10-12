General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

NYSE:GE opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

