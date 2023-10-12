Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NUE opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.