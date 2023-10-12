Empirical Finance LLC Buys 5,261 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.