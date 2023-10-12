Empirical Finance LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $131.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

