Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

