Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth $44,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $17,835,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.