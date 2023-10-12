Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$222.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of C$36.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.130031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

