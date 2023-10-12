Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

