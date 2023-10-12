Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stella-Jones Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.14.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$68.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$39.69 and a twelve month high of C$70.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.05.

In other news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,571. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

