AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.08% of AvePoint worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVPT. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AvePoint by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AvePoint by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvePoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In related news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

AvePoint Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.88.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

