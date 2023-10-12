Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

