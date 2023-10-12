iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

