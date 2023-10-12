CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

