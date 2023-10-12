Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 41 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $606.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.98 and its 200-day moving average is $668.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.20.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

