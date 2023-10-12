CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IGR opened at $4.52 on Thursday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 775,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

