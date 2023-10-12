CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE IGR opened at $4.52 on Thursday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.