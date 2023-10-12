Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys 49 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling purchased 49 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($182.33).

Zotefoams Trading Up 0.8 %

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 302.44 ($3.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.72. The company has a market cap of £147.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.08).

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

