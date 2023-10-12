3,214 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.
NYSE:SYY opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
