James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.18. The stock has a market cap of $339.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

