iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.