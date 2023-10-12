Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $7.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1,612,246 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.