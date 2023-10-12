IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.26 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

