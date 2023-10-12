CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

