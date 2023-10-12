CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.2 %

ENB opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

About Enbridge



Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

