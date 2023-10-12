CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.11 and a 200-day moving average of $286.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $203.23 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

