CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 131,628 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 73.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,628 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $886.03 million, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

