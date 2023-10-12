IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,718 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $90.39 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.