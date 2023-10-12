IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,637 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 275,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CL opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

