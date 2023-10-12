CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Entergy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ETR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

