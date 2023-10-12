IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 464 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $244.42. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

