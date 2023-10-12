Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,721 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

