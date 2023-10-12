IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.