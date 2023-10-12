IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 23,213 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

