Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies



Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

