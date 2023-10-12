Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $502.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.