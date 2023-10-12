Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 183,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

