Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 183,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
