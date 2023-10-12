J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.