J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 1.45% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

