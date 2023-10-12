Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $2,725,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 199,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,122,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRM opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

