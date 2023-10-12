J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 12,778 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 516,329 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 201,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.97 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

