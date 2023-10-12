Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTLC opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

