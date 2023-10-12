iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

