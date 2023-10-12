J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

