J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 70,000 Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 179.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000.

NYSEARCA:DJIA opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

