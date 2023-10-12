Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 1.33% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

